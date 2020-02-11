https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-11 10:25:512020-02-11 10:30:07What is the consequence of having endless desires?
What is the consequence of having endless desires?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, those who lived before you, were destroyed because of their endless wishes and desires and hidden destinies; until suddenly their promised death landed on their heads, a death which does not accept excuses and closes the doors of repentance, and brings difficult events and punishments after death [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 147.
