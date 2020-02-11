Date :Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 | Time : 10:25 |ID: 133961 | Print

What is the consequence of having endless desires?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, those who lived before you, were destroyed because of their endless wishes and desires and hidden destinies; until suddenly their promised death landed on their heads, a death which does not accept excuses and closes the doors of repentance, and brings difficult events and punishments after death [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 147.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *