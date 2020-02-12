https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/DD92EFA2-22F0-4438-AB5F-724C73AC89B5.jpeg 441 747 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-12 09:25:442020-02-12 09:33:35Lebanon: Hassan Diab Government Wins Parliament's Confidence Vote
Lebanon: Hassan Diab Government Wins Parliament’s Confidence Vote
SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese parliament gave confidence vote to the prime minister’s government.
The Lebanese parliament held a meeting last night to consider the vote of confidence to the cabinet of Hassan Diab, according to RT.
At the end of the session, 63 MPs give their confidence to the Prime Minister’s government while twenty MPs voted against the government and one abstained.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!