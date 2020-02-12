Date :Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 | Time : 13:37 |ID: 134012 | Print

US Troops Start Withdrawal from Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Arabic Sky News announces the start of US troop withdrawal from 15 bases in Iraq.

Ali al-Ghanimi, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s security and defense committee, confirmed on Monday that US troops had withdrawn from bases in Iraq.

In a speech, al-Ghanimi said, the US has begun withdrawing from 15 military bases in Iraq.

“The Americans have limited their presence to only two bases, one in Erbil and the second in al-Assad base in al-Anbar”, he added.

Al-Ghanimi also said that the US insists on remaining in Erbil and Anbar bases, but popular and parliamentary pressure continues to pull out its forces from all bases.
Iraqi government announced last month that it will not back down from its decision to deport foreign troops from the country, including Americans.

