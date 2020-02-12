Date :Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 | Time : 09:17 |ID: 134017 | Print

Beautiful snowfall in Karbala + Video and photos

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, the snow fell in some Iraqi cities, including Karbala.

The Divine Mercy in Karbala, and in particular in the holy shrines, has given them a special atmosphere.

