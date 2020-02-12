What is the ruling when a woman divorces her husband in absentia? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about divorce in absentia.

Question: A woman who has claimed her husband’s residence is unknown and it is a few years he has abandoned her, and she has divorced her husband due to severe hardship. After finding out about this, her husband has provided reasons to the court that his wife has lied; now what is the duty of the court? What is the ruling about her next marriage?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: If the court has issued her divorce according to religious rules, her husband’s appearance has no effect after that. And if it has been without religious rules, her divorce is annulled; therefore, her marriage to the second person is also annulled.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA