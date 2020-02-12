EU parliament lawmakers slam Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of Century’ as unlawful

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: A majority of EU lawmakers harshly criticised Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, saying the plan flies in the face of international law.

During a session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the EU lawmakers said the plan that the administration of US President Donald Trump has drawn up in cooperation with Israel runs contrary to international law and is biased towards the regime in Tel Aviv.

Dutch MEP Kati Piri denounced the American scheme as “one-sided, illegal and intentionally provocative,” adding that it is aimed at “legalizing settlement and annexation of the West Bank” while risks bringing “more suffering for the Palestinian people.”

What the US president calls the “deal of the century” is “a cynical plan of two far-right leaders seeking support ahead of elections,” she stressed, referring to Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Similarly, Spanish MEP Manu Pineda called the US proposal the “fraud of the century.”

Belgian MEP Hilde Vautmans also urged the EU to use its “credibility to intervene as an honest broker” and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to initiate a peace conference.

The European Union has already rejected Trump’s self-proclaimed peace plan for the Middle East.