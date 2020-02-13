https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/rpic-7.jpeg 463 700 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-02-13 01:10:182020-02-13 01:10:18Al-Rawdhah Al-Haidariya Library provides its website with hundreds of books on the biography of Imam Ali (peace be upon him)
Al-Rawdhah Al-Haidariya Library provides its website with hundreds of books on the biography of Imam Ali (peace be upon him)
SHAFAQNA-
“In cooperation with the Indexing Unit and the Photocopy Unit at the Al-Rawdhah Al-Haidariya Library, a set of books on the life history of Imam Ali (PBUH) has been added in separate languages like (Arabic, English, Persian, Turkish and Urdu),” the official of the Library Division Ali Lafta said.
It is noteworthy that the website of the Al-Rawdhah Al-Haidariya Library contains more than (3000) sources about Imam Ali which are books, articles, researches and university theses.
