Is it the duty of the followers of other Maraje to obey the decrees issued by the Supreme Leader? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about obeying the decrees issued by the Supreme Leader.

Question: Is it the duty of the followers of other Maraje to obey the decrees issued by the Supreme Leader in political and social cases for the benefit of all Shia Muslims? How about in other cases?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: In state-related issues, the decrees by Waliye Faqih must be obeyed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA