The main point of Ayah 126 of Surah Al-Baqarah

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 126 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) said: “Abraham said: My God, make this land secure and provide sustenance for those of its people who believe in God and the Last Day. God said: As for those who disbelieve, God will grant them enjoyment for a short while and then subject them to the torment of the fire; an evil destination.”

Allah (SWT) warned in the holy Quran that even the prophets should not ask for security of disbelievers, because this security will not be provided; even though their food security or worldly possession are granted accordingly. But this does not cause them to have mental security, rather in any condition due to lack of belief in God and rejection of God and prophets, they are inflicted with insecurity and fear in the field of psychology. Therefore, psychological insecurity is certain for disbelievers, even though they may not be deprived from some aspects of security in this world such as food and worldly possessions.