US Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution Despite Trump’s Opposition

SHAFAQNA- The United States Senate passed a resolution blocking President Trump from using military force against Iran without congressional authorization, in the latest bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill to rein in presidential war-making powers. Bill rebukes Trump, after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran’s retaliation last month raised fears of broader regional conflict.

The War Powers resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), says Trump must win approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran. While, Trump viewed the resolution as a personal affront, Kaine and other supporters said the resolution was not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead was an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war, Aljazeera told.

Eight Republicans joined with Democrats to pass the resolution by a 55-45 vote, which stipulates that Trump must seek the approval of Congress before launching further strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The resolution states that it “directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran”, National Review mentioned.

Democrats said Congress had to act to rein in an unpredictable president, arguing Trump brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran when he green-lighted a deadly strike targeting Tehran’s most powerful military leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, USA Today reported.

The White House has also issued a veto threat against it. “We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal”, according to Middle East Eye.

“The last thing this country should do is rush into or blunder into another war in the Middle East. And no matter who our president is, no president is smart enough to, on their own, make that kind of a decision without deliberation,” Kaine said in an interview. “The logic of the idea just gets more and more persuasive the more time that elapses after 9/11,” Politico reported.

Indeed, Congress has abdicated war-making powers to the executive branch in the years after both chambers adopted authorizations for the use of military force against al Qaeda in 2001 and against Iraq in 2002. The war powers issue rose to prominence yet again last month in the days following Trump’s Jan. 2 order of an airstrike that killed General Qassim Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds force and a longtime target of American military operations.

It is the second time such an effort has reached Trump’s desk. Last year, the House and Senate passed a War Powers resolution intended to cut off U.S. military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s civil war — the first time both chambers of Congress used the 1973 War Powers Act to constrain presidential authority. Trump vetoed that resolution.