What is the best way to achieve salvation according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the dear daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: The holy Quran is the true book and the shining light. Whoever obeys the Quran, it will take him/her towards heaven; and whoever listens to its commands will achieve salvation [1].

[1] Al-Ihtijaj, Tabarsi, Vol. 1, Page 229.