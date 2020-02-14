https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/fatima-1.jpg 169 240 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-14 10:21:162020-02-14 10:21:16What is the best way to achieve salvation according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
What is the best way to achieve salvation according to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the dear daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) who said: The holy Quran is the true book and the shining light. Whoever obeys the Quran, it will take him/her towards heaven; and whoever listens to its commands will achieve salvation [1].
[1] Al-Ihtijaj, Tabarsi, Vol. 1, Page 229.
