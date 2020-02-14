What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say to married women about cooperating with their husbands?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Any woman who worships Allah (SWT) like Lady Maryam (SA) but her husband is not satisfied with her, her prayers are not accepted by God. Beware that, the best of deeds is to cooperate and be agreeable with husband, of course in cases that are not against Islam and the holy Quran. The best of tasks for a woman (beside the housework) to carry out is light weight acts away from non-Mahrams such as spinning/roving and similar ones. Any woman who tolerates the difficulties of the housework and tries for the comfort of her family members, indeed she will be from the residents of heaven [1].

[1] Ihqaqul Haqq, Vol. 19, Page 112.