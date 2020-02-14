Rally in London to reject Trump’s Mideast Plan

SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Exist, Resist, Return. A rally in London, to say No to the US President’s Mideast Plan.

After it was announced on January 28 with much fanfare and to rapturous applause in the White House without Palestinian representatives in attendance, the plan, drawn up by Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, infuriated Palestinians far and wide. To them, Trump’s plan represents not a deal for peace but a demand for the Palestinian people to surrender, sugar-coated with the illusion of economic prosperity:

In Europe, reactions to the plan have been mixed: reluctant support from some US allies and outright rejection from others. The position expressed by the government of Britain, the country that came up with the infamous Balfour Declaration of 1917 has been ambiguous at best, leading to vociferous calls for it clarify its position:

The Trump plan, which according to almost everybody was dead on arrival was a gift to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help him secure a fourth term in office. In the face of such blatant favoritism on the part of the Trump administration, there are signs now that the Palestinian Fatah and Hamas movements are working to put aside their differences and work together to thwart the US-Israeli scheme:

The way Israel has treated Palestinians over the decades since it’s creation, has earned it the moniker ‘’apartheid state’’, evocative of the institutionalized racial segregation that plagued South Africa in the second half of the 20th century.

It’s been almost thirty years since the apartheid system in South Africa was dismantled, perhaps it is time it is done away with once and for all in Palestine as well.