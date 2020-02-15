How to combat selfishness and attain social tranquility?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a person came to Imam Sajjad (AS) and complained about disloyalty of friends, family, and their jealousy, greed and oppression. Imam (AS) said: Protect your tongue and do not get inflicted with self-conceit. Do you not know that Muslims are like your family? The elders of them are like your father, and their underage ones are like your children, and those the same age as you, are like your brothers. If all these Muslims are like your father, child and brother; now which one of them do you want to curse or dishonour? If Satan wants to deceive you to think that you are better than your family and relatives; then think this way: The Muslims who are older than me, their records in belief and righteous deeds are definitely more than mine, so they are better than me.

The underage Muslims are younger than me; certainly I have committed sins sooner than them, so they are better than me. The Muslims who are the same age as me, certainly I am sure about my sins, but I have doubts about their sins. So why should I leave my certainty against their doubt? Therefore, they are better than me. If Muslims respect you, then say: They are kind to me. And if they are not so good to you, say: It is my fault that they have reacted like this. If you do so, then: 1) Live passes easily for you and your heart becomes calm. 2) You will have more friends. 3) You enemies will decrease. 4) Whatever good you see from them, will make you happy. 5) You will not be upset by their bad acts [1].

