The First Conference of Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum Held in US +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Shia-Sunni Alliance Forum is a newly established forum, which is the outcome of a friendly collaboration between IMAM and ADAM center.

Last week, SSAF successfully concluded its first conference where dozens of influential Muslim figures from Shia and Sunni Imams and scholars from 9 states, spent three days together at the National Convention Center.



The main topic of the conference was common misconceptions in the two schools of thought; misconceptions that often prevent the two communities to fully feel at home when they visit eath others mosques.



Participants talked about some of the most controversial subjects in Islamic History, Theology, Jurisprudence, etc. The conference was an opportunity to discuss and learn, perform Friday/daily prayers and eat, chill and laugh and in a word to see the other as human beings.

Every Imam paired up with another to do three projects till next year in their own states. Sayyid Keshimiri, Imam Majid and Imam Naghavi, paired up to do three projects in the DC till next year.