Sheikh Isa Qassim: Bahrain’s Intifada Is a Peaceful and Wise Movement/ Fall of ‘Deal of the Century’ is not Beyond the Power of Islamic Ummah

SHAFAQNA- The Bahraini Shia leader stating that this year’s slogan for Bahrain’s Intifada is “On the Path to Victory”, said that the Bahraini Intifada is a peaceful, wise and scholarly movement, and its constant motto is returning to wisdom and religion, human conscience and universal laws.

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the Bahraini Shia spiritual leader, for the first time made a speech in the ceremony of the ninth anniversary of the Bahraini people’s revolution which was held at the Quds Conference Hall in Imam Khomeini’s Higher Education Complex in Qom, in a gathering of Bahrainis living in Iran and the community of the Arab speaking people of the region.



Here is some parts of this statement:

It is the anniversary of the February 14th revolution, one of the most important events in our country, a country that is part of the Ummah and this issue is one of the great and unforgettable issues for our nation, the Ummah of Islam.

The purpose of the Intifada is to restore the rights of the nation, independence of the country, avoidance of war, relying on national brotherhood, the generalizing of goodness and justice, the recognition of Bahrain as a real and actual part of the Islamic Ummah and the Arab world and [finally] opposition to enemies and any oppression everywhere in the world.



The Muslims are responsible for eliminating oppression, even if there is oppression in America, China, Russia, and elsewhere.

A benevolent and directive speech to the Right and remembering the God Almighty and human value is the main way to reform the earth and to remove the oppression.

The reformation mentioned is the reformation that God has given to the world through the divine books and His Prophets and Messengers.

When we speak of reform, we mean reform that leaves no oppression, ignorance and corruption on the earth.

Our usual slogan is the slogan of the Prophets and Messengers: “Reformation”.

Today, to achieve this goal, the oppositions must increase their peaceful efforts to such an extent that it goes beyond all events.

Events have become bigger and more frightening, and along with it, the responsibilities have also become bigger and more difficult. The oppositions need to grow and become bigger and stronger, and also their wills and determinations should become stronger and not weaker.



By announcing this year’s Intifada slogan (Year 2020) “On the Path to Victory”, Sheikh Qassim said:

“First of all, victory is our favorite, and it is the goal that all the subordinate goals derive from. This victory begins by preventing passion and overcoming it and realizes the innate and religious high values. It places the truth in its place and removes the voids from all the vast realms of life and its all dimensions and aspects.

Secondly, this victory is the victory of wisdom over ignorance; the victory of reform against corruption; the victory of justice against oppression; the victory of true and pure freedom over despotism; and I differentiate between two kinds of freedom: pure freedom and poorly polluted freedom, which is actually the liberty of lusts and moral fall, the victory of unity over division and the victory of brotherhood over discord.

This is the victory that guarantees the dignity of society, one that is far from ignorant revenge, one that enhances the Islamic brotherhood and the faith.



The road to victory is also difficult and may take a long time. The path will not be traversed by anyone to the end except the Saberin (patients), who have a strong will same as the Prophets’ will.

Because nothing like faith can produce the queen of patience and will in human.

If it had not been the cruel treatment of the executive power, the nature of the Intifada in Bahrain would never have allowed even one person to be martyred.

Because this intifada is a peaceful, wise and scholarly movement and its constant motto is a return to wisdom, religion, human conscience, and universal laws.



Sheikh Qassim, referring to the Deal of the Century, said:

This is a hostile and barbaric stance towards our entire nation, which the US, Israel and everyone involved has acted upon. This is a treacherous and grand plan. America and Israel are our obvious enemies, and there is no expectation from the enemy except to hit its enemy.

This is a big betrayal plan made by some Arab governments and we don’t need to say their name because they have publicly stated that they are part of the deal and attended its Zionist-American unveiling ceremony.



This is in fact the deal to examine the Islamic Ummah, and above all, the Palestinians. And whoever – from the Palestinians or from others – neglect it, it does not cause others to neglect. My negligence does not justify yours.

Our position is firm and responds to the challenge with the challenge. The fall of this vicious and cursed deal is not beyond the power of the Islamic Ummah and if they fail to do so, they will have no excuse.

It is the duty of all the people of the Islamic Ummah to dispose of this deal and the like and restore their glories, dignities and independence.

