Arrests of Palestinian Supporters in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi government has arrested Palestinians living in the country who support the Palestinian resistance.

Supporters of the Palestinian resistance are being arrested in a new wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia targeting Palestinians in the country.

The wisdom detainee’s Twitter account said: “Some of the detainees are relatives and children of those arrested last year”.

The Riyadh Criminal Court is set to hold a trial for 40 Palestinians and Jordanians on March 8th, 2020.

The detainees’ families said after contacting the court that only the first-degree relatives of the detainees could attend the court hearing.

