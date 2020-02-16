https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/EE5E5284-C9EE-45F7-88F2-57FC827BE11B.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-16 11:01:412020-02-16 07:03:35Arrests of Palestinian Supporters in Saudi Arabia
Arrests of Palestinian Supporters in Saudi Arabia
SHAFAQNA- The Saudi government has arrested Palestinians living in the country who support the Palestinian resistance.
Supporters of the Palestinian resistance are being arrested in a new wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia targeting Palestinians in the country.
The wisdom detainee’s Twitter account said: “Some of the detainees are relatives and children of those arrested last year”.
The Riyadh Criminal Court is set to hold a trial for 40 Palestinians and Jordanians on March 8th, 2020.
The detainees’ families said after contacting the court that only the first-degree relatives of the detainees could attend the court hearing.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!