Photos: Bahraini Demonstrators mark 9th Anniversary of February 14th Revolution

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Bahrainis took to the streets of country’s capital and other cities on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the February 14th Revolution, chanting “Regime Downfall”.

The demonstrations were held in Manama and in the districts of Karbabad, al-Masli, al-Qadim and Barbar and various areas of Bahrain against the cruel policies of the ruling regime with the slogan of Regime Downfall, ISNA reported.

Participants in the nightly demonstrations chanted slogans about the continuation of the revolution until its victory.

In the Barbar area, demonstrators held pictures of Bahraini martyrs and political prisoners.

In addition, a group of Bahraini activists commemorated the ninth anniversary of the Bahraini revolution by placing pictures of martyrs and detainees in front of the Berlin gate.