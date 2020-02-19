“It Is Sad When We see Muslim Children in Western Countries Become Westernized and Have No Connection with their Islamic Background”/ Interview with Jafar Ebrahimi, from Shia Community of Canada

SHAFAQNA- “Among Muslims living in Western countries, the first generation might know Islam because they were in an Islamic country and were filled with Islamic ideologies. The second generation much less, and the third generation unfortunately will be quite unfamiliar with the subjects of Islam and will think this religion is strange or weird if we don’t utilize the tools of technology to better present Islam to the current and upcoming generations. It is sad that when we travel to a western country and see our children become westernized and have no connection with their background and with their culture and religion especially so I hope more Islamic schools are established to solve this problem in Canada and around the world.”.

Jafar Ebrahimi, is a Canadian student of Islamic seminary in the holy city of Qom. In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna, he explains about Islam in Canada.

Shafaqna: Would you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Jafar: My name is Jafar Ebrahimi, I am 29 years old , I have lived in Canada for 7 years, I currently live in the holy city of qom, I am currently studying hawza, it is my first year, inshallah I will be able to serve God in the best way that I can.

Shafaqna: Please tell us more about your Islamic studies and religious activities.

Jafar: I am currently studying at the Islamic seminary in the holy city of Qom, as you know it is the center of Muslim and specifically of Shia ideology in the world. There are many religious activities that we attend, especially during ceremonies, including the Martyrdom of the holy infallibles and the occasion of their births. In regards to my Islamic studies I am currently in my first year which includes the introductory subjects such as : Nahw (Arabic syntax), Sarf (morphology), Mantiq (logic), Ahkam (Islamic laws). There are also tailored programs from Almustafa University, and others who provide bachelors, masters, and PhD level programs for those who are from the west and are interested in Islamic studies.

Shafaqna: Would you please explain about Islam in Canada in general and Shiism in Canada in particular?

Jafar: Canadians and Canada itself is proud to announce itself as a multicultural country, being multicultural country means that you will accept people from different backgrounds and beliefs and religions. Islam being one of the beliefs, a way of life for people is also accepted in Canada and it is widely respected and it is widely valued, for example seeing a Muslim in Canada with a hijab is not faced with rude comments such as in other countries. Canadians are proud that they live in a country that shows respect to other people’s beliefs. We said that Canada is responsible for being a multicultural country and for this reason we find that during the holy month of Muharram or in Ramadan people do look at Islam and they pay attention to these matters. I remember at school the first day of Ramadan I was called to the office and I was told that since we don’t have lunch time we can do extracurricular activities that would be beneficial for us so we won’t just waste our time, these small points are taken into matter and this is by the way just for the month of Ramadan. For Muharram, and other holidays there are other programs. Even when the Muslims wish to protest their opinions the government highly respect the Muslims opinions and wishes.

Shafaqna: Do you have any information to share with us about the Shia population of Canada?

Jafar: The Shia population are spread out from the big cities to the small cities for example, Windsor, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Ottawa to name a few there are many more but I am not familiar with the exact cities.

Shafaqna: How many mosques or Islamic centers belong to the Shia in Canada and what is their activities? There are old Shia centers in Canada, would you please explain the history and origin of these centers?

Jafar: Well I can say that a lot of the Muslim communities live in major cities such as Toronto and there are centers specifically for Islamic ideologies for example the Islamic Shia ithna-asheri jamaat of Toronto, that is one of the oldest Shia Islamic centers in the major city of Toronto. We attended different mosques so one year we were in Vancouver the other year we were in Toronto and another year we were in Hamilton so each year it was a different place and but Alhamdililah although the Shia population is a minority it is still not a small minority . These centers first began in the homes of the Muslims then they expanded and as the population expanded they decided to purchase land and build Islamic centers on these properties and with the blessings of Allah we have many Islamic schools as well as educational Islamic centers from the north to the south that advocate and precisely teach the principles of Islam and focus on how we can integrate these teaching into our way of life since Islam is a religion that is based on a way of life as prescribed to us by the holy prophets, his holy infallibles and most importantly the holy Quran.

Shafaqna: What are the challenges the Shia Canadians face?

Jafar: I think that there are 2 things that are difficult for the minorities living in western countries. One of them, or the bigger one is the propaganda against Muslims and Shiism specifically. False ideologies buffed by the media and given incorrectly to the people, this is a cruelty, this is a form of deception and betrayal from the governments to their own people, they are depriving people from the truth and so what Islam wants is to be heard and that’s it. It doesn’t force you to believe, it does not force you to listen, it does not force you to do anything it just wants to be heard and that’s it but unfortunately you have some governments who are misusing the media who are deceiving and misguiding the people. Another thing that I can think of is teaching, so the first generation might know Islam because they were in an Islamic country and were filled with Islamic ideologies. The second generation much less, and the third generation unfortunate will be quite unfamiliar with the subjects of Islam and will think this religion is strange or weird if we don’t utilize the tools of technology to better present Islam to the current and upcoming generations. What is effective in solving the problems that our current and upcoming generations are facing is the establishment of more Islamic schools and there should be more of them in each Islamic mosque for example and try to get your child to get more involved in these places. It is sad that when we travel to a foreign land or a western country and see our children become westernized and have no connection with their background and with their culture and religion especially so I hope more Islamic schools are established to solve this problem in Canada and around the world.

Shafaqna: In general how much religious freedom does exist in Canada? Do Muslim Canadians live under equal conditions to other citizens?

Jafar: In Canada the Muslims have the freedom to worship God as they are told. You can say that religion is quiet free in Canada, and you can say that Muslims are allowed to worship, and pray towards Allah and can have their own ideology and their own beliefs. Unfortunately there are by some misguided people, a small misguided people that might say oh look at these Muslims so on and so forth but no in general people are respectful towards other people’s beliefs. In regards to Shia Muslim Canadians they do live under the same equal rights as other Canadians. I want to say I have not been mistreated by the Canadian school system, the people in general or the government. Therefore I would say that there is a lot of religious tolerance in Canada compared to other foreign countries.

Shafaqna: How much is interreligious relations widespread among different religion communities of Canada?

Jafar: I can say that I have experienced religious interfaith gatherings first hand. But Canadians tend towards peace keeping personalities. So in a situation where they can fight or they can keep a peaceful situation usually it will be to keep the peace , however there are times where people of different beliefs come together and they speak about their religion, there is no fight there is no clashes there is no intolerances, I say what I believe you say what you believe, and we will say Alhamdililah and we live together and we say thank God and we live together there is no war there is no fight in between everyone, I believe in one thing and you believe in another .

Shafaqna: How well Islamic texts are translated to English? Muslims and specifically the Shia in Western World need what kind of texts to develop their knowledge of Islam and to get their answers?

Jafar: It is good to see that there are English translations regarding traditions and Islam in general but unfortunately considering quality and quantity I would say that we have a lot of quantity but not that much quality and we are suffering as a result therefore more text must be translated into English and more text must be dispersed. There are other main important subjects that may assist the people in the west such as the topic of marriage, hijab, anything regarding money and trade so maybe these subjects can be the number one topics that should be translated and sent. Women also have a major role in Islam they are the child bearers in Islam.

Shafaqna: In your view, how Shia teachings can promote the quality of life socially and individually in Western World?

Jafar: Islam is a way of life and it is not just any way of life it is a holy way of life, and it is sent directly higher than the human mind, ideology and the human beliefs. It is sent from Allah or God, it has been sent to us with higher knowledge. To follow Islam is to improve our lives, if we are in the west or in the Islamic world or any other place Islam can benefit us no matter how we look at things.

Shafaqna: Give me one Islamic teaching that has impacted your Islamic way of life the most?

Jafar: It is (tawakaltu ala allah) meaning I put my fate in the hands of God, so I well have faith in Allah that things will turn out, I will do my best and the rest is up to Allah, if it does happen the way that I wanted then it is for my own good and if it does not then it also for my own good, if it happens in a different way it is for my own good, to trust in Allah to trust in something bigger, more powerful more, more knowledgeable than I, and that will give you the confidence to feel content and feel comfortable and it will help me rise during my bad days and will help me grow during my happy days, it will help me to not lose myself when I am wealthy and rich and it will help me to not lose myself when I am poor or when I don’t have the energy or power. In conclusion Allah states in the holy Quran: “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.” (13:11).

Therefore these teachings will not happen to us and change our lives for the better if we do not change ourselves.

Shafaqna: If you had one piece of advice to give to a new comer to Islam or a youth what would you say?

Jafar: Once I enrolled in the hawse (Islamic seminary) and I started learning about the essence of Islamic studies I said oh my god what a world that I have been missing, Islamic teachings are by far the sweetest thing that I have tasted and the best thing that I can say is to learn about it the more you learn about it the tastier the better it would be.

Thank you for having me, God bless you.

Shafaqna appreciates you for giving us some time and attending this interview. Thank you very much.