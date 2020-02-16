Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: On Wednesday, tens of Zionist settlers broke into Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds.

According to the Al-Quds daily, they stormed the mosque under the protection of Israeli police.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world’s third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the “Temple Mount”, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

In a move never recognized by the international community, the Zionist regime annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its “eternal and undivided” capital.