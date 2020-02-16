The birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) celebrated by Shia Muslims in India + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), celebrated in a number of cities and towns in India.

The programs were organized on Friday in cities and towns like New Delhi, Lucknow, Kargil, Allahabad, and Amroha. They included speeches, eulogy recitations, and poetry reading. There were also seminars and scholarly forums as well as cultural and religious contests.

Saturday, February 15, is the 20th day of the month of Jamda al-Thani in the lunar Hirjri calendar, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA). Shia Muslims all around the world celebrate the auspicious occasion.