Photos: Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine celebrated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Karbala.

In the midst of joy and overwhelming happiness, the al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine received the anniversary of the birth of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) with a joyful ceremony organized by the Department of Hussayni rituals and processions in the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and of al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them), on Friday afternoon, 19 Jumada II 1441 AH corresponding to February 14, 2020 and as part of the activities undertaken by the aforementioned department in commemorating the birth and martyrdom anniversaries of the imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and reviving their matters.



The ceremony, which witnessed an active attendance and participation by the visitors of the Holy Shrine, started with verses from the Holy Quran by Sayed. Badri Mametha. The ceremony also witnessed many passages that embodied this joyful occasion, and with poems that embodied the love and affection for the lovers of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), and to follow her path and to revive her matter, and to bring pleasure to the heart of their Imam, the master of the Time and Order (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance).



A group of poets were honored to participate in this celebration, presenting their poems, amid the interaction of the attendees; the poet Ahmed Madhi / the chanting group of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Mulla Ahmed Shaker, the poet Muhannad Al-Hasnawi, Mulla Maher Al-Rikabi, all poems about the love and glory to the lady of women Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

To conclude the ceremony, by distributing a symbolic gift to the visitors of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).