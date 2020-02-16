The main point of Ayahs 31 and 32 of Surah Noor

SHAFAQNA – In some parts of Ayahs 31 and 32, Allah (SWT) said: “And tell believers to lower their glances (from looking at non-Mahrams) and protect their modesty as this is proper for the believers. And tell believing women that they should lower their glances, guard their modesty and not display their charms except what is allowed.” In these Ayahs, Allah (SWT) clearly ordered that men and women should avoid lustful glances. Regarding the cause of revelation of the above Ayahs, it is narrated from Imam Baqir (AS) who said: A young man from Ansar on his way came face to face with a woman and he gazed at her.

As the woman passed him, he kept looking at her until he entered a narrow passage and was not looking where he was going and hit his face to a sharp object on the wall and his face started bleeding. When the woman disappeared, the young man realized that his face was bleeding and said to himself: Swear to God, I shall go to the Prophet (PBUH) and tell him about what happened. When the Prophet (PBUH) saw the young man, asked him: What happened? And the young man explained about the event, and at this time, the above Ayahs were revealed to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) [1].

