Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) Celebrated at Islamic Center of England +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A), the beloved daughter of Prophet (PBUH), was held in various languages ​​at the Islamic Center of England.

The ceremony was held on Saturday night after the Maghrib and Isha prayers for the devotees of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) at the same time in Persian and English and participants celebrated birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) with joy and happiness.

During the ceremony, Hojjat al-Islam Jahangir, the head of the Islamic College of London, delivered a speech on the subject of life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) and said: “According to the Holy Quran, the Prophet (PBUH) is a model for all people, and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) repeatedly praised Fatima (S.A)”.

The head of the Islamic College of London, emphasized on the key role of Hazrat Fatima (S.A) in helping the Prophet of Islam and protecting the leadership during the era of Amir al-Momenin (A.S), and said that this great lady of Islam also played a role in the center of family and child upbringing”.

Hojjat al-Islam Jahangir pointed to the naming of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) as Women’s and Mothers’ Day and said: “In the ignorance shadow at the time of the Prophet (PBUH), in which the birth of a daughter was a shame, when Hazrat Fatima (S.A) was born, as the Holy Quran states, this blessed birth has been venerated by Surah Kowsar. Choosing such a day as Mother Day doubles the mother’s respect and value”.

Along with the ceremony for Persian-speaking residents of London, the festivities in English were also held at another British Islamic Center hall where Hojjat al-Islam Abedi delivered a speech in English about the virtues of Lady Fatima (S.A).

Last night, there was also a ceremony at the Islamic Center of England for Arab-speaking people living in London, where in addition to eulogizing, Dr. Al-Zohreh al-Bandri spoke on the virtue of the beloved daughter of Prophet (PBUH).

On Sunday night, a separate ceremony holds in this center for Urdu-speaking people.