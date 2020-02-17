Saudi Arabia: US Jewish Delegation Visit Came As Riyadh Continues to Deny Normalisation With Israel

SHAFAQNA- US Jewish umbrella group sends delegation to Saudi Arabia, a sign of increasing warmness between Tel Aviv and Riyadh as the two sides look to forge closer informal ties and expedite normalization efforts.

Israeli media reported that the trip was believed to be the first since 1993, when the American Jewish Congress sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia to endorse the Oslo agreements. Israel’s English-language broadsheet newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday that the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations sent representatives to Saudi Arabia on a four-day visit.

The visit from Monday to Thursday included meetings regarding countering terrorism and those instigating instability in the Middle East, with senior Saudi officials present, as well Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the secretary-general of the Muslim World League who led a delegation to Auschwitz last month and is seen as close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported Middle East Monitor.

The group’s professional leadership, Executive Vice President Malcolm Hoenlein and CEO William Daroff, were also reported to have been present, as well as current lay Chairman Arthur Stark. The visit came as Riyadh continues to deny normalisation with Israel, dismissing reports that its crown prince had plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“There is no meeting planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told state-owned Al Arabiya English on Thursday. But, the evidence is undeniable that Saudi Arabia has expanded secret ties with Israel under the crown prince, the son of King Salman. The young prince has made it clear that he and the Israelis stand on the same front to counter Iran and its growing influence in the Middle East, according to Press TV.

It is also worth noting that Saudi Arabia said last month it “appreciates” President Donald Trump’s efforts on a Middle East “peace plan”, which has been bitterly rejected by the Palestinians. In another sign of warming ties between the regimes of Israel and Saudi Arabia, last month Tel Aviv officially allowed Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Back in 2018, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace for a commercial flight to Israel with the start of a new Air India route between India and Israel, although El Al Israel Airlines might not use Saudi airspace for eastward flights. Critics say Saudi Arabia’s normalisation with Israel would undermine global efforts to isolate Tel Aviv and affect the Palestinian cause in general. They say Riyadh has gone too far in its cooperation with the Israelis as a way of deterring Iran as an influential player in the region.

The Presidents Conference was set up in the 1950s as a unified body representing the voices of major US Jewish groups on foreign policy issues. Its members, however, are split on issues relating to Israel’s illegal settlement policy and close relations with Donald Trump. The body has over the years been conflicted on whether to support US President Donald Trump’s unilateral moves regarding Israel and has previously condemned Israel’s settlement policy.