What are the indicators of pious behaviour?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: God bless the one who fights inappropriate wishes of the heart, rejects false desires, and chooses steadfastness as a medium to save oneself, and uses piety as provisions for the day of dying. Steps on the clear path of guidance, and does not deviate from this path. And makes the most of the few days of this world’s life, and prepares oneself for death, and provides provisions for the hereafter through good deeds [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 76.