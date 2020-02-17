How should the Islamic officials behave?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to Ziad Ibn Abih Deputy Governor of Basrah, Imam Ali (AS) wrote: O’ Ziad, avoid extravagance, and adopt moderation. Think about tomorrow from today, and use from the wealth of this world as much as you need, and send forward the rest for your needy days in the hereafter. Do you expect God to grant you the reward of humble ones whilst you are arrogant? And do you look forward to be rewarded the same as the generous ones whilst you are nestled in ease and luxury and you deprive the poor and widows from those (God’s) blessings? Verily, the human being will be rewarded according to whatever he/she has sent forward and stored with Allah (SWT) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 21.