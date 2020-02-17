Syria: government forces advances in fierce battles against militants in Idlib
SHAFAQNA- Press TV: Syrian army have advanced in the battles against foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in Idlib, wresting full control over a number of villages.
Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Syrian soldiers and their allies managed to recapture the towns of Urum al-Kubrah and Kafr Naya, which lie in the Atarib district of the province, as well as Jamiyah al-Radwan area on Saturday following bitter clashes with members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and their affiliates.
Syrian army close to Turkish-controlled air base in Idlib
Meanwhile, the Syrian army is now a few kilometers away from Taftanaz air base, which lies 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) south of the northwestern Syrian town of Taftanaz.
