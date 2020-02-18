Date :Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 134680 | Print

Saudi Arabia: 11 Teenagers from Shia District of Qatif Threatened with Execution

SHAFAQNA- ‘Qatif activist’ Twitter account revealed that the number of teenagers threatened with execution in the Qatif area of ​​Saudi Arabia has increased to eleven.

The number of teenagers threatened with execution in Qatif has increased to eleven, as Saudi security guards tortured the teenagers, there is therefore concern about their physical health in prison, Shia News reported from “Qatif activist” Twitter account.

The Saudi regime, in the past, has executed seven Qatif teenagers, who were under the age of consent, and severed their heads, so the dangers of threatening juveniles currently imprisoned are very serious.

