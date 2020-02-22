https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/rpic.php-31.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-02-22 08:00:222020-02-22 11:08:32Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): Blessed historical landmarks: the dome, the lattice-work, the minarets and the clock of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine.
“Peace be upon you, O trustee of Allah (SWT) in God’s lands…peace be upon you of the Commander of the Faithful and may Allah’s (SWT) Mercy and Blessings be upon you”.
