Date :Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 | Time : 08:00 |ID: 134687 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS): Blessed historical landmarks: the dome, the lattice-work, the minarets and the clock of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

“Peace be upon you, O trustee of Allah (SWT) in God’s lands…peace be upon you of the Commander of the Faithful and may Allah’s (SWT) Mercy and Blessings be upon you”.

You might also like
Completion of renovating northern minaret of Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine on the eve of Imam Jawad (A.S) Martyrdom anniversary
Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine Visited by Brazilian State Television
The Book of "Woman in the Presence of Islam" translated into English
Advanced Stages of the al-Kawther Health Center of Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine+ Photos
Preparing the New Place for Reviving the Heritage of Najaf City Museum
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *