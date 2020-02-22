Third Stage of Constructing Bab Elqibleh Basement at Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain : Working 21 hours a day to complete last basement project at Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Holy Shrine.

It is the third stage of constructing Bab Elqibleh basement at the Imam Hussain Shrine. This project is being implemented by the Department of Strategic Projects of the Imam Hussain’s Shrine.

Project’s Director Engr. Selam Saadoon said, “The Engineering and technical personnel at the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine have begun implementing the third stage of Bab Elqibleh basement project,” noting that 20% of the whole project has so far been completed.

Saadoon added that work is still underway, and the project encompasses 1,800m2.

“The next stage will be connecting all the basements in order to make more room for pilgrims,” indicated Sasdoon.