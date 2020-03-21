Photos: Installation of a moving door at entrance to Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : The completion of the erection and installation of a fence and a moving door at the entrance to the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine.

The staffs of the projects and engineering maintenance departments of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine finished installing an external fence with a movable door to the entrance to the Qibla gate of the holy shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (AS), to replace the previously established temporary fence.

The fence and its moving door are designed by the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) holy shrine, and it was manufactured with beautiful technical and engineering specifications that harmonize with the existing patterns and decorations in the qibla gate and the holy sanctuary, to create a case of architectural symmetry under the direct implementation of our department’s staff. We have started the first steps to erect it after taking the necessary measurements, dimensions, loads, and other technical matters.

It has been taken into account in the manufacture of the fence, which is 36 meters long, including its gate of 12 meters length and two meters height, the aesthetic and durability specifications and bearing all pressures resulting from the movement of visitors. The fence will be installed in a tight and firm way at an estimated distance of 4 meters from the entrance to the main qibla gate.