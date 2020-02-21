Photos: Serving Visitors with Special Needs and Elderly for Ziyarat of al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA – Alkafeel : How the visitors with special needs and elderly perform the Ziyarat of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

It is no secret that the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine gives great attention to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and it is keen to provide everything that would facilitate the performance of the Ziyarat rituals at the shrine of the quencher of the thirsty ones in Karbala. And this was set as a necessary and essential base in all the works of reconstruction and development in the holy sanctuary, including the external gates in addition to the entrances to the holy shrine.

Therefore, in order to facilitate the process of entering the visitors to the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, doors and entrances were designed and implemented in such a way that allows the visitor of all ages to enter and exit easily and smoothly, by taking care of the different ground level between the shrine and its surrounding streets. Thus, special corridors and tracks were prepared for people with special needs and the elderly who use wheelchairs provided by the holy shrine so they can perform their worship and Ziyarat rituals without hardship.

At the entrances of the holy sanctuary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). A special path and door has been set up for people with special needs, invalids and patients on the opposite side of al-‘Alqami Gate – Bab Al-Furat – allowing them to move freely and not to mix with other visitors, and avoiding the hustle and bustle during the performance of the Ziyarat, to ensure that they reach the grid of the holy shrine.

Also, a number of staff have been assigned to assist patients with special needs, help them moving the wheelchairs and to guide them in the absence of someone who accompany them to perform the task.