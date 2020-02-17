Islamophobia absolutely Unacceptable : UN Sec Gen

Addressing a joint news conference along with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Sunday, he said we need to fight Islamophobia very strongly.

“Islamophobia is absolutely intolerable like any other form of intolerance that we see today,” he said.

He added that hate speech is the most important instrument of Islamophobia.

“We are totally committed in our actions around the world to fight against all kinds of populism that tried to use Islamophobia and other forms of hatred as a tool…this is unacceptable and against all democratic principles,” said Antonio Guterres.

He said we have taken a solid position for the UN Security Council resolutions to be adopted and offered our good offices for resolving issues between Pakistan and India if both sides agree.

He said the UN was deeply concerned over the tensions between India and Pakistan last year and asked both sides for self-restraint, as dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to solve the problems.

He said Pakistan is a responsible member of the United Nations and it will be fully supported in dispensing its responsibilities.

The UN Chief said his visit to Pakistan is to acknowledge the great generosity and hospitality that Pakistan extended to Afghan refugees for over forty years, despite its limited resources and challenges.

Hailing the contributions of Pakistan in UN peacekeeping operations around the world, he said Pakistani men and women are serving with full dedication and commitment to promote the values of the UN.

The UN Secretary-General said Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism are commendable and very successful. He said due to these efforts, now Islamabad has become a safe family station for UN staff.

On the Afghan situation, he said political solution and a permanent ceasefire are the only ways forward to durable peace in Afghanistan which will foster the repatriation process of Afghan refugees. He urged Pakistan to continue playing its pivotal role in sustainable peace in the neighboring country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the occasion said we have to agree on a time-bound roadmap for repatriation of Afghan refugees, supported by the international community. He said Pakistan has always supported peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan as it believes that peace in the neighboring country will improve regional stability.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is a responsible member of the UN and there is a lot of two-way cooperation between the two. He said we are committed to the principles and values of the UN charter. He said we support multilateralism instead of unilateralism.