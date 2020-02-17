Date :Monday, February 17th, 2020 | Time : 20:28 |ID: 134757 | Print

Pelosi says she can’t envision Trump would be reelected

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Saturday that she “can’t even envision a situation” where Donald Trump would be reelected, but added, “We don’t take anything for granted.”

“We have to have our own vision for the future, but everybody knows that we must be unified in making sure that he doesn’t have a second term,” she said.

She argued that any of the Democratic candidates “would be a better president than the current occupant of the White House, but we want to be very positive about how we go forth.”

Pelosi also defended her decision to rip up Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month.

Pelosi reiterated that she had no intention of tearing up her copy of Trump’s annual address to Congress, but that as she read along, “realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable.”

The tension on display at this year’s State of the Union came a day before the GOP-led Senate was expected to and eventually voted to acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment.

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial and you can’t have a trial without witnesses and documents. So he can say he was acquitted, and the headlines can say acquitted but he’s impeached forever,” Pelosi told Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

 

You might also like
Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan Valley, West Bank, Amir Oren: ‘Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley annexation pledge is PR stunt to deflect attention from corruption woes’
Iran's Supreme Leader: “There will be no war, and we will not negotiate with the US”
US Assassination of Iranian Military Leader Violates International Law
Donald Trump puts US Muslims ban in opening TV ads
Ayatollah Khamenei: Nuclear weapon is HARAM/Trump: We do not want Iran to own nuclear weapons
John Bolton, Donald Trump, White House End of White House warmongering with John Bolton's ouster?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *