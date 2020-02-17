The first Quran satellite TV channel Launched in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The first satellite TV channel of Egypt which is special for recitations from the Quran began its first demo broadcast.

The channel, “Masr Quran Kareem”, is broadcast on Nile Sat Frequency 10853 MHz, targeting Egyptian, Arab and Islamic homes. A live broadcast of the channel aired on the “Masaa DMC” channel on Saturday, according to the al-Watan website, aiming to revive Egypt’s school of Quranic recitations.

The spokesperson of the United Group for Media Services Hossam Saleh said rare recordings from senior Egyptian reciters will be broadcast in the channel, including Said al-Naqshbandy, Mohamad Siddik al-Minshawy, Abdul Baset Abdul Samad, Mohamad Rifaat and Mahmoud Ali al-Banna – with the aim of bringing in new voices to recite the Quran.

The channel chose verses to recite during this demo broadcast, Saleh said, with program details to be announced once the channel’s map is finalized, the Egypt Independent reported.