Date :Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 | Time : 13:32 |ID: 134802 | Print

Photos: Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) Commemorated at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: Personnel and pilgrims of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine commemorated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A).

Lady Fatima was born on the 20th of Jumada al-Thani in 5AH and lived for less than 18 years. Peace be upon her the day she was born and the day she martyred and day she is resurrected.

You might also like
Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine visited by Catholic Clerks, Scientists, and Researchers from around the world
The Supreme Religious Authority: He who was courageous against ISIL is the one who embodied the principles…
Photos: Present Atmosphere of Beyn-al-Harmian
Old Photos of Al-Askari Holy Shrine
Photos: Maintenance of Chandeliers and Mirrors at Al-Abbas's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Imam Reza Holy Shrine visited by Iraqi PM
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *