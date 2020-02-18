Photos: Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) Commemorated at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: Personnel and pilgrims of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine commemorated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A).

Lady Fatima was born on the 20th of Jumada al-Thani in 5AH and lived for less than 18 years. Peace be upon her the day she was born and the day she martyred and day she is resurrected.