Photos: Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) Commemorated at Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: Personnel and pilgrims of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine commemorated the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A).
Lady Fatima was born on the 20th of Jumada al-Thani in 5AH and lived for less than 18 years. Peace be upon her the day she was born and the day she martyred and day she is resurrected.
