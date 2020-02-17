Date :Monday, February 17th, 2020 | Time : 23:44 |ID: 134822 | Print

Photos: Imam Hussain Shrine confers scarves on orphan girls on the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimeh (S.A),

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimeh (S.A), Imam Hussain Shrine confers scarves on orphan girls.

