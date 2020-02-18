Date :Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 | Time : 07:41 |ID: 134865 | Print

Syrian army takes control of all villages around Aleppo

SHAFAQNA- RT: Syrian government forces seized villages and towns around second city Aleppo for the first time since 2012, putting an end to the terrorist shelling of the country’s second-largest city. A total of 23 villages to the west and north of the city were liberated, as fighters from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) fled from their positions, state broadcaster SANA reported.

The news prompted large-scale celebrations in Aleppo. Residents took to the streets after dark waving Syrian national flags, and drivers honked their car horns. Aleppo was freed in 2016 in a joint operation by Syrian and Russian forces, but anti-government militants remained holed up in the suburbs and nearby villages. From there, they shelled the city with mortars on a regular basis, causing widespread destruction and civilian deaths.

