Is it worth to love this world?

SHAFAQNA – Our knowledge about this world are in three groups; the world (itself), the life in this world, and the love of this world. Holy verses (of the Quran), and narrations about the world itself are divided in two groups; some worship the world which indicate to the existence and possessions of it, and some reproach it which point to the extravagance in worldly enjoyments and attachment to it. Love of the world and attachment to it, is contemptible, and lead to extravagance in enjoyments. We do not have one case in our holy verses or narrations which encourages worshipping the world; rather they are all against worshipping it [1].

[1] Rasa’ele Bandegy, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 43.