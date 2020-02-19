Germany’s Muslims demand protection at mosques

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/52413057_303.jpg 394 700 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-02-19 03:27:322020-02-19 03:27:32Germany's Muslims demand protection at mosques
SHAFAQNA-
Police in Germany last week said it uncovered right-wing terrorists who were plotting to attack Muslims and asylum-seekers. Islamic groups are calling on the government to do more to protect them.
