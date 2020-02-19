Is permission obtained from the late Marja valid? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-02-19 08:30:152020-02-19 08:30:54Is permission obtained from the late Marja valid? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about the permission of the late Marja for religious rights.
Question: A person has the permission of a Mujtahid about a case according to the religious law, and now that Mujtahid has passed away; can the person act according to that permission or must obtain permission from a living Mujtahid?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Must obtain permission from a living Mujtahid.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
