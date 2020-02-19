Is permission obtained from the late Marja valid? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about the permission of the late Marja for religious rights.

Question: A person has the permission of a Mujtahid about a case according to the religious law, and now that Mujtahid has passed away; can the person act according to that permission or must obtain permission from a living Mujtahid?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Must obtain permission from a living Mujtahid.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA