Where to find the roots of corruption in societies?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The corruption of the general public is from the corruption of the elite (of the society). The elites are divided into five groups: 1) Scholars who are guides toward God 2) The righteous ones who are the road to God 3) The businessmen who are the trustees of God 4) The soldiers who are the helpers of God, and 5) The rulers who are the guardians of the people. Therefore, if the scholar is greedy and acquisitive, then who else must be asked for the guidance, and if the righteous is eager toward the worldly things, who else can be followed?

And if the businessmen are traitors and do not pay Zakat, who else can be trusted, and if the soldier is pompous and is after wealth and property; then who can defend Muslims? And if the ruler is oppressive and unjust in administering the regulation and spreads injustice, then who else can defend the oppressed ones from the oppressor. Swear to God, that no one destroyed the people except greedy scholars, and the world-seeker (fake) righteous ones, and the corrupt businessmen, and hypocrite soldiers, and oppressive rulers; and those who are oppressive, (should) know to which returning place they shall return [1].

[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Ayatollah Rey Shahri, Vol. 9, Appendix to the word “Fisaad”.