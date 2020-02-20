Can a woman go out to vote without her husband’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about women going out to vote without her husband’s permission.

Question: In what circumstances can women go out of the house without their husbands’ permission?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem:

In cases of fulfilling Wajibs (such as Wajib Hajj, visiting the father and the mother, the brother, the sister and similar; to the extent necessary). To learn about Islamic decrees, like going to Mosque to hear about Islamic decrees in there. To buy necessary items for the house if the husband or another person does not do this. To vote in elections or to take part in necessary demonstrations. To go to doctors. And whatever that a woman needs and without them she is bothered, like visiting a patient whom she commonly must visit, and if she is tired of staying in the house and wants to go out to change her mood.

