Can a woman go out to vote without her husband’s permission? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about women going out to vote without her husband’s permission.
Question: In what circumstances can women go out of the house without their husbands’ permission?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem:
- In cases of fulfilling Wajibs (such as Wajib Hajj, visiting the father and the mother, the brother, the sister and similar; to the extent necessary).
- To learn about Islamic decrees, like going to Mosque to hear about Islamic decrees in there.
- To buy necessary items for the house if the husband or another person does not do this.
- To vote in elections or to take part in necessary demonstrations.
- To go to doctors. And whatever that a woman needs and without them she is bothered, like visiting a patient whom she commonly must visit, and if she is tired of staying in the house and wants to go out to change her mood.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
