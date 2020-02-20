What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say to Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) about her family status?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Ayyub Ansari narrated: At the time when the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was ill and resting in his bed, and he was spending the last moments of his life, Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) came to visit his blessed father. When she saw her father in that condition, she cried and the Prophet (PBUH) told her: O’ my dear Fatimah, among all God’s servants, Allah (SWT) chose only Ali (AS) as your husband, and then revealed to me to arrange your marriage, and this is a great honour and prosperity that such a personality became your husband. At this time, Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) became happy and smiled.

Then, the Prophet (PBUH) added: O’ my dear Fatimah, know that your husband has characteristics which others do not have: Unshakeable belief in God and God’s Prophet, knowledge of various sciences and technologies, given wisdom and knowledge, a wife like yourself, two children like Hassan (AS) and Hussain (AS), enjoining good and prohibiting bad at any condition, judgement based on the Book of Allah (SWT). Afterwards, the Prophet (PBUH) said: O’ Fatimah, we are the Ahlul Bait whom God has granted us special attention that has not been given to any others before or after us.

Your father is the best and most eminent of all the prophets.

Your husband is my successor and the best of them.

Your uncle Hamza is the head of the martyrs.

Ja’afar Tayyar is from our Ahlul Bait who flies in heaven with his two wings.

And two of your children Hassan and Hussain are the most honourable children of this Ummah [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 43, Page 50, Hadith 8.