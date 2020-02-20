India builds wall to Hide Slum From View during Trump visit

SHAFAQNA- Press TV:Indian authorities are reportedly constructing a half-kilometer-long wall in Gujarat State to block the view of a slum area ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump.

Trump is to drive along a road next to the slum in Ahmedabad and will be accompanied by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat State.

“Since they are spending so much money on this wall, why not use that to improve our community and provide better facilities for us?” said Keshi Saraniya, a resident.

“Why are they hiding us poor people?”

Trump is visiting the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat during a two-day trip to India next week to attend an event called “Namaste Trump,” which translates to “Greetings, Trump,” at a cricket stadium.

It will be similar to the “Howdy Modi” rally Trump hosted for Modi in Houston last September.

Authorities on Monday also served eviction notices to 45 families living in another shanty housing area near the cricket stadium. The residents said they were asked to leave because of the upcoming event, but the city’s civic body denied it.

(Source: AP)