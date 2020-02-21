Video: 60th Anniversary of Founding Blue Mosque; Europe’s Tourist Attraction

SHAFAQNA- Germany’s NDR TV channel releases a video on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of Imam Ali’s (A.S) mosque in Hamburg to show the history of this spiritual place.

In this movie, while introducing Hamburg’s Imam Ali Mosque and its history, images and interviews about the mosque have been also included, according to Iqna stated from Hamburg’s Islamic Center.

This mosque is now one of the tourist attractions of Hamburg and is known as the Blue Mosque.

60 years ago on February 13th 1960, the mosque was established by Ayatollah Mohammad Mohaghegh Lahiji, who was the representative of Religious Authority of that time, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Hussein Boroujerdi (R.A), with the help of Iranian benefactors in the important city and port of Hamburg, Germany. This mosque is one of the most famous mosques in Europe today and its name is “Imam Ali (A.S)”.

Imam Ali Mosque, located in the Islamic center of Hamburg, is a harbinger of rational Islam joint with spirituality and emphasizes on human peace and security.

