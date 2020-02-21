Arrest of 11-year-old Bahraini Child on Political Charges

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s Attorney General’s Office ordered 11-year-old boy to be arrested for one week for investigating his political case.

“The child has been detained for a week for processing his political case,” Ibtisam al-Sae’q, a Bahraini legal activist, wrote in his Twitter account.

He emphasized that the 11-year-old Bahraini child was arrested for participating in the protests on the 9th anniversary of the February 14th uprising in Bahrain.

Bahraini human rights activists say security forces arrested more than 13 Bahraini protesters, including several children, on February 13 and 14.

