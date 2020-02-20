Date :Thursday, February 20th, 2020 | Time : 14:40 |ID: 135052 | Print

Iran, Russia, Turkey Meeting on Syria Planned

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Turkey, Iran and Russia, the three guarantor states in the Syrian peace process, will hold summits to discuss the situation in Syria in the near future, according to the daily Hurriyet.

Preparations for the sixth meeting of the three guarantor states of the Syria peace process are underway, a report said.

It is likely to be held in mid-March the daily added.

It will come amid Syria’s recent victories against terrorist groups in Idlib.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are guarantor countries that brokered a ceasefire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana talks, which are running parallel to the Geneva peace talks.

The leaders of the three countries regularly meet for an assessment of the process which focused on Idlib and adjacent areas – the last stronghold of the rebels – and a political process which awaits the formation of a constitutional committee.

Conflicts erupted in Syria back in 2011, when a small group of opposition forces took up arms against Damascus.

