How can the lofty principles be established in societies?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Then, fasten your belts tightly, and prepare to serve willingly, because lofty values/principles cannot be obtained by living in pure pleasure! How often, sleep of the night has perished decisions of the day; and the darkness of forgetfulness has eradicated high aspirations [1].
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 241.
